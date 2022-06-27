CIBC Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

