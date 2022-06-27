CIBC Lowers Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$102.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.78.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$79.10. 54,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.17. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.