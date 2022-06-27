CIBC Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$18.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.32.

TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.01. The company had a trading volume of 124,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,849. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.56. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

