Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,685,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 151.7% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.87. 362,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,534,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

