Coin98 (C98) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $96.86 million and approximately $30.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000247 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00097992 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010574 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000382 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.