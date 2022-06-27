Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

