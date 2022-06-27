Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Coloured Ties Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

49.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital’s peers have a beta of -14.51, indicating that their average share price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coloured Ties Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloured Ties Capital Competitors 1608 9385 15048 412 2.54

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Coloured Ties Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coloured Ties Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A -6.68% -6.57% Coloured Ties Capital Competitors -9.46% 76.25% 8.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A -$2.59 million -1.87 Coloured Ties Capital Competitors $9.39 billion $646.68 million 7.78

Coloured Ties Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coloured Ties Capital peers beat Coloured Ties Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Coloured Ties Capital (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.