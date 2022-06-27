Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

