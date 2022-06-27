Commercial Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

CMC stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

