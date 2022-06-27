Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($65.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($74.74) to €73.00 ($76.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.