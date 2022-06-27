Comparing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $67.45 million 1.95 -$27.13 million ($0.40) -4.80 IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.17 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.20

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -39.25% -81.32% -46.38% IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ChromaDex and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 251.56%. IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,054.55%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats IM Cannabis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

