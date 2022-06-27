Comparing Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amerant Bancorp and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Professional 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. Professional has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Professional.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 30.67% 9.83% 1.03% Professional 21.78% 9.45% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.59 $112.92 million $3.09 9.04 Professional $85.81 million 3.18 $21.36 million $1.36 14.60

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Professional on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.