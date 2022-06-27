Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.21 or 0.05703974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00028753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00268789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00599304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00538917 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

