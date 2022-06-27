CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

CONMED stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. CONMED has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $37,445,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $11,882,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

