Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,139. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $193.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

