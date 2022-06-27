Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $38.99. 622,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

