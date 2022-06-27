Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $63.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,321 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $63,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 155,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. 105,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.