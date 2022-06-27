Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 293.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,611. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,411 shares of company stock worth $89,326,520. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

