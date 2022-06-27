Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

RFG stock traded up $6.46 on Monday, reaching $169.40. 4,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.11 and a one year high of $246.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.21.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

