Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

