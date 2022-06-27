Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $213.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,456. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.