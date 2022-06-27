Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.84. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

