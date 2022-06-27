Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $155.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.