Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 63 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.2% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.00. 43,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

