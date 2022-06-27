Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

