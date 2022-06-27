Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,051,092 shares of company stock worth $321,474,118 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $327.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,522. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

