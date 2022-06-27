Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. iShares Europe ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,696,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,774. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.