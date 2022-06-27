Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 316 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $151.32 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.