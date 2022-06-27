Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 46,552 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 9.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. 21,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,483. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.