Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 6,890 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

