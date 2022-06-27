CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $50.20

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.20, but opened at $51.97. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 1,148 shares.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

