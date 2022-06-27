Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.61. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,455. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

