Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,363.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,921,000 after acquiring an additional 115,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.