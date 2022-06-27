ContentBox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $256,005.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. ContentBox has a market cap of $530,635.23 and approximately $256,005.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010265 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00183900 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

