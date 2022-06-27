CONTRACOIN Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $49.37 million and approximately $46,344.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.