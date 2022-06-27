Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,804 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of STERIS worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,759. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $207.89 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

