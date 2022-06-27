Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 846 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Littelfuse worth $50,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.61 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.57.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

