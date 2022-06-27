Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Power Integrations worth $54,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,747 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.01 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

