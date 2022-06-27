Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 130,925 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,925 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of GFL Environmental worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 141.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 126.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

