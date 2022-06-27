Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 18,092 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of BWX Technologies worth $46,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

