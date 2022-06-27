Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $41.12 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 370.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $41,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

