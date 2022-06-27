Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $52.54 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $52,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $191.53 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

