Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $56,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.