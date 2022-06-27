Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Quaker Chemical worth $36,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 217,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $152.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $132.12 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

