Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cable One worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,266.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,438.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.