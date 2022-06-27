Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average is $212.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

