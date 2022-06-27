Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 1,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 901,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 140,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

