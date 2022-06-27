Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $481.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $393.13 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

