Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.