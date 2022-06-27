Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,758 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

